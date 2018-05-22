Sony: PlayStation 4 Nearing ‘Final Phase’ of Life Cycle (Report)

Sony apparently thinks it’s the beginning of the end for the PlayStation 4. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera said the console is entering the “final phase” of its life cycle during a corporate strategy meeting on Tuesday, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki. Mochizuki, who attended the meeting, tweeted some of Kodera’s comments.

PS chief Kodera: PS4 is entering final phase of its life cycle, which would have negative impact to the unit, but recurring revenue via membership services etc should cushion some of that. — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 22, 2018

Kodera also reportedly said during the meeting that Sony plans to launch more PlayStation exclusives and beef up its lineup of first-party titles. But that doesn’t just mean more new IPs. The company also wants to turn successful standalone titles into franchises and refresh existing IPs.

Meanwhile, PSVR and PS Vue are reportedly performing below market expectations due to harder-than-expected competition. Kodera said Sony will adopt a more realistic outlook on the growth of those services in the future.

SIE head Kodera: PSVR growing, but industry's growth is below market expectations. PS Vue is facing harder-than-expected competitions. Vue and PSVR would aim for further growth with realistic outlook. — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 22, 2018

Sony has sold more than 73 million PlayStation 4 consoles since its launch in November of 2013, but there are signs that sales are slowing down. It sold about 19 million consoles in fiscal year 2017, down from 20 million the previous year, it recently said in an annual report. The company now expects to sell 16 million this year. While hardware sales are down, games sold for the console increased from nearly 218 million to about 247 million this fiscal year. Sony also reported that PlayStation Plus subscribers are up to 34.2 million from 26.4 million the previous year.

Sony said earlier this month there will be “no new hardware announcements” at E3, which takes place June 12 to June 14 in Los Angeles. So it will likely be a while before we hear anything about a Playstation 5.