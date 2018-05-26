PETA’s ‘Kitten Squad’ is the Second Most Downloaded Free Game on Switch

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA?

Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop.

It’s one of the first F2P titles on Nintendo’s new hybrid console. A so-called “advocacy game” where up to four people can fight evil robots and liberate orcas, sheep, cow, and elephants from imprisonment, PETA said its missions are inspired by real-world exposés that uncovered animal abuse, including baby elephants being held captive by the Ringling Bros. circus, calves being torn away from their mothers on a dairy farm, and sheep being beaten on wool farms, as documented at shearing facilities in Australia, the U.S., and Argentina.

“What we think is really interesting is how untapped the Switch game market is for brands — and how PETA was the first brand of any kind to release a free game,” a PETA spokesperson told Variety via email. “We think it’s truly a unique marketing strategy and given the results, one that has already paid off. Given that people will continue to search for free games and ours will show up we’ll continue to have free advertisement right on the Nintendo Switch platform.”

“Kitten Squad” originally came out on PlayStation 4 in 2015. The Switch version will launch in the European market soon. There are also PC and mobile ports. The game has been downloaded more than 1.3 million times across all platforms.

Popular on Variety

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • PETA's 'Kitten Squad' is the Second

    PETA's 'Kitten Squad' is the Second Most Downloaded Free Game on Switch

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • 'The Division' Director on Breaking the

    'The Division' Director David Leitch on Breaking the Video Game Movie Curse

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • 'World War 3' is Coming to

    'World War 3' Is Coming to Steam Early Access

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • t

    Valve Criticized Over 'Appalling' School Shooting Game on Steam

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • EA DICE Exec Fires Back About

    EA DICE Exec Fires Back About Women in 'Battlefield V'

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • TotalBiscuit - John Bain

    John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain, YouTube Gamer and Commentator, Dead at 33

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

  • God of War

    ‘God of War’ Offers Fantasy World of 100 Unbroken Takes

    The number two best-selling free-to-play title on Nintendo Switch is an action-adventure arcade game from … PETA? “Kitten Squad” on Switch surpassed 100,000 downloads less than a week after its launch on May 10, PETA told Variety, and it’s holding steady as the second most downloaded F2P Switch title on the eShop. It’s one of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad