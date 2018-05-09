‘PES 2019’ Gets August Release Date

Video game publisher Konami revealed details and a release date for the next entry in its “Pro Evolution Soccer” franchise on Wednesday.

“PES 2019” comes out Aug. 28 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PC version will launch Aug. 30. It will be available in two physical editions: a standard edition with Philippe Coutinho on the front cover and a special edition with David Beckham. Konami is also releasing a digital-only Legend edition with extra myClub content.

Although Konami recently ended a 10-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), it said “PES 2019” will have more fully licensed leagues and stadiums, more club licensed partnerships, and a host of new Legends that will be announced in weeks to come.

“PES 2019” brings new features and changes, including a myClub revamp. Player cards are getting a new look and changes to the way players build their squads. There’s also now a Visible Fatigue shooting mechanic, which takes into account improved ball physics, player and ball position, and player skills and shot styles. Konami said it’s also continuing its partnership with the International Champions Cup (ICC). Elements of that tournament will be implemented into the game’s Master League, which also includes a new negotiation system, living menus, and realistic transfers.

Of course, “PES 2019” is getting visual improvements as well. There’s a new menu interface, 4K HDR effects across all platforms, and real-time lighting and shadows with better crowd detail, grass textures, and the return of the fan-favorite snow weather effect.

“PES” is one of Konami’s biggest franchises, selling over 100 million copies to date.