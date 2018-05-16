Video Game Developer People Can Fly Working on New ‘AAA Shooter’ With Square Enix

Polish video game developer People Can Fly is working on a new “AAA shooter” with publisher Square Enix, the company revealed Wednesday while announcing the opening of two new European studios.

PCF is known for action games like “Painkiller,” “Gears of War: Judgment,” and “Bulletstorm.” It was acquired by Epic Games in 2012 and rebranded itself as Epic Games Poland. It went independent again in 2015, reverting back to its original name and logo.

The new studios are based in Newcastle, UK and Rzeszow, Poland. Newcastle is the northern hub of game development in the UK, PCF said, and it wants that team to grow to 20-30 developers within the next 12-18 months.

“Since People Can Fly became an independent studio again, our ambition has been to build a team of talented and experienced developers that can develop the best AAA games,” People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said in a statement. “We decided in 2017 to open a new studio in Newcastle, the U.K., to attract not only local talent, but also to attract the best developers within the U.K.”

Rzeszow, meanwhile, is a growing gaming hub in southern Poland full of game studios and technical universities, the developer said. When publisher CI Games decided to restructure its operations in the city, PCF said it immediately decided to open a new studio there so the developers could keep working together as a team and contribute to the project it’s working on.

“Our intention is to give both new studios, in Newcastle and in Rzeszów, the opportunity to work on features or part of the game independently from the Warsaw team,” said Wojciechowski. About 150 developers in all three studios are working on the unannounced Square Enix game.