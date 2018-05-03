You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice.

“Oxygen is a leader in the crime genre for multiplatform storytelling, and as with all our original content, we strive to allow our viewers to play along as they try to solve a case,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital at Bravo and Oxygen Media. “By taking advantage of the latest AR technology, we can push boundaries and give armchair detectives a unique opportunity to get out of their chairs and put their puzzle solving skills to the test using very real crime solving methods.”

“Forensic Detective” gives players just seven minutes to solve the murder of a musician. They can use forensic tools to analyze ballistics, compare blood samples, test fingerprints, and more. The game takes advantage of new vertical plane detection technology to locate the walls in a player’s room and plant clues anywhere on those surfaces, creating a full room-scale interactive environment.

Oxygen rebranded itself as a fulltime true crime television network in 2017, airing shows like “Cold Justice,” “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,” and “Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks.” A documentary on former NFL star Aaron Hernandez recently set a ratings record for the network.

“Forensic Detective” launches exclusively on iOS later this month, but Oxygen has a preview of it now on its website.

More TV

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O'Brien's TBS Show Will Move To Half-Hour Format in 2019

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Layoffs Loom in U.K. as Discovery Looks to Make Cuts After Scripps Deal

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • Oxygen TV Network Launching Crime-Themed AR

    Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • Black Panther Stranger Things

    'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Lead 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard and Taraji

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Tops Quiet Wednesday

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • Netflix Reed Hastings

    Netflix’s Reed Hastings Signals Detente with E.U., French Film Authorities

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    Gayle King on New Charlie Rose Allegations: 'I Feel Sick to My Stomach'

    True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice. “Oxygen is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad