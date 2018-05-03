Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

True crime programming network Oxygen is creating an augmented reality app for iOS called “Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene,” the network announced Thursday. The game can turn any room into an AR crime scene filled with clues and evidence the player must track down so they can bring a killer to justice.

“Oxygen is a leader in the crime genre for multiplatform storytelling, and as with all our original content, we strive to allow our viewers to play along as they try to solve a case,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital at Bravo and Oxygen Media. “By taking advantage of the latest AR technology, we can push boundaries and give armchair detectives a unique opportunity to get out of their chairs and put their puzzle solving skills to the test using very real crime solving methods.”

“Forensic Detective” gives players just seven minutes to solve the murder of a musician. They can use forensic tools to analyze ballistics, compare blood samples, test fingerprints, and more. The game takes advantage of new vertical plane detection technology to locate the walls in a player’s room and plant clues anywhere on those surfaces, creating a full room-scale interactive environment.

Oxygen rebranded itself as a fulltime true crime television network in 2017, airing shows like “Cold Justice,” “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,” and “Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks.” A documentary on former NFL star Aaron Hernandez recently set a ratings record for the network.

“Forensic Detective” launches exclusively on iOS later this month, but Oxygen has a preview of it now on its website.