‘Overwatch’ Tops 40 Million Players As it Hits Two Year Anniversary

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday.

The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in celebration of the game’s launch on May 24, 2016. Over that time, the developers released six new heroes, 15 new maps, four game modes and six seasonal events. There has also been a slew of items released — 2,050 — both to be earned and purchased. The one specific number that seems missing from Blizzard’s stat-driven fanfare is how much exactly the game has made. Blizzard last released that estimate in early 2017, when it said that “Overwatch” revenues had exceeded a billion dollars.

The graphic also doesn’t touch on the state of the “Overwatch” League esports teams, which now enjoy an international following with teams spread around the world.

More Gaming

  • 'Overwatch' Tops 40 Million Players As

    'Overwatch' Tops 40 Million Players As it Hits Two Year Anniversary

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • Norman Reedus Death Stranding

    'Death Stranding' Gameplay Includes Worldwide Collaboration, Says Mads Mikkelsen

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • “We Happy Few” Studio Asks For

    “We Happy Few” Studio Asks For Time to Deal With Australia Ban

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • ‘Super Smash Bros.’ and ‘Splatoon 2’

    ‘Super Smash Bros.’ and ‘Splatoon 2’ E3 Tournaments Detailed

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • Video Game Review: 'Detroit: Become Human'

    Video Game Review: 'Detroit: Become Human'

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • 'Fortnite' Merchandise Is Coming

    Brace Yourselves, 'Fortnite' Merchandise Is Coming

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

  • 'Battlefield V' Revels in Camaraderie, ‘Feels’

    'Battlefield V' Revels in Camaraderie, ‘Feels’ of WWII

    “Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday. The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad