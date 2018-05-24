‘Overwatch’ Tops 40 Million Players As it Hits Two Year Anniversary

“Overwatch,” Blizzard’s massively popular hero shooter, has about 40 million players who have, over the game’s two-year lifespan, dealt out 38 trillion points of damage to one another and healed just more than half of that at 17 trillion, the company announced Thursday.

The impressive stats chart, seen below, was put together by Blizzard in celebration of the game’s launch on May 24, 2016. Over that time, the developers released six new heroes, 15 new maps, four game modes and six seasonal events. There has also been a slew of items released — 2,050 — both to be earned and purchased. The one specific number that seems missing from Blizzard’s stat-driven fanfare is how much exactly the game has made. Blizzard last released that estimate in early 2017, when it said that “Overwatch” revenues had exceeded a billion dollars.

The graphic also doesn’t touch on the state of the “Overwatch” League esports teams, which now enjoy an international following with teams spread around the world.