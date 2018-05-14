‘Overwatch’ Celebrates Turning Two With New Cosmetics, Map

Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating the second anniversary of its popular online hero shooter “Overwatch” with a bunch of new content, it announced Monday.

From May 22 through June 11, players can log on and check out a new deathmatch map called Petra. In addition, deathmatch will include a new competitive mode that has placement matches, skill rating tiers, and leaderboards.

Blizzard said it’s also adding more than 50 new items to the game, including eight new legendary skins and three epic skins. Plus, Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte all have new dance moves.

Players who log in for the anniversary event will also get one bonus legendary loot box. Anyone who buys the 50 loot box bundle will also receive a bonus legendary loot box. Plus, Blizzard said all previous seasonal event cosmetics, including dance emotes, will be included in loot boxes during the anniversary event. Past seasonal brawls are also returning to Arcade mode and will be rotated daily, including the ones from “Overwatch: Archives.”

If you don’t own “Overwatch,” Blizzard is offering a free weekend event from May 25 through May 28. PlayStation 4 owners won’t need a PS Plus account to take advantage of it.

Blizzard also plans to launch a new legendary edition of “Overwatch” on May 22. It will include a mix of 15 legendary, epic, and origin skins.

“Overwatch” launched in May 2016 and has over 35 million players. More than 10 million tuned in for the debut of the Overwatch League esports tournament on Twitch, which wraps up in July at the Barclays Center in New York.