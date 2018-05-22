‘Overwatch’ Lego Sets Are Coming

Blizzard Entertainment’s popular online hero shooter “Overwatch” is getting its own line of Lego sets.

The Legos are part of a wider effort from publisher Activision Blizzard to significantly expand its “Overwatch” merchandising program. There will be multiple Lego building sets across various price points. The publisher also recently awarded Hasbro the master toy license for the franchise and it’s planning a wide range of products, including a Nerf line, Halloween costumes, bags, and even a cookbook. There’s also an exclusive Uniqlo apparel line that launched globally on May 18.

There’s no word yet on what the sets will look like, but odds are the D.Va figure is going to be adorable.

Activision Blizzard’s merchandising program also includes a line of esports apparel for the Call of Duty World League, MLG Network, and Overwatch League, which is the first major global esports organization with city-based teams. The publisher said it’s currently looking for partners across all product categories to develop merchandise for a new era of esports fans.

Activision Blizzard is also planning a large merchandising blitz around the upcoming first-person shooter “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” which comes out on Oct. 12. It’s working on a line of collectible figures with McFarlane, “Monopoly” and “Risk” board games, gaming controller accessories via KontrolFreek.

“Crash Bandicoot,” “Spyro,” and “Destiny” are getting their own product lines as well.

Activision Blizzard will show off many of its new product lines during Licensing Expo 2018 from May 22 through May 24 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.