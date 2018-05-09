Barclays Center Will Host Overwatch League Grand Finals in July

The Overwatch League’s first-ever grand finals will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. from July 27 – 28, Blizzard Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Once the league’s regular season ends on June 17, six teams will advance to the postseason, which starts on July 11 at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles in Burbank, Calif. After the playoffs, two finalists will head to the N.Y., and compete for a $1.4 million prize pool.

“The Overwatch League Grand Finals will be an epic experience for fans and viewers,” said Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer. “We want this to be the pinnacle of esports, and holding it at a world-class venue like Barclays Center, in a global capital like New York, will help us celebrate not only the league’s two best teams, but the fans, partners, and players who have joined us on this incredible journey.”

The Overwatch League’s debut gained a lot of attention on video game streaming platform Twitch. More than 10 million watched during its first week, averaging 408,000 viewers per minute and reaching a peak concurrent viewer count of 437,000 people. But, interest is apparently waning. The tournament saw its lowest ratings in Stage 3, according to the Esports Observer. N.Y. Excelsior’s last match against the Boston Uprising reportedly reached a peak audience of 162,000. Concurrent viewership was around 144,000, a 20% decrease compared to Stage 2’s playoffs. While Stage 3’s ratings were comparatively worse than previous stages, the Esports Observer noted the high average and max concurrent viewership show the title matches can still reliably draw in a big audience.

Tickets to the first two rounds of the Overwatch League postseason at Blizzard Arena L.A. go on sale this Thursday at 9 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Tickets for the Grand Finals go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. ET and can be bought via Ticketmaster and Barclays website. They can also be purchased at the American Express box office starting May 19 at noon ET. One-day tickets will go on sale at a later date.