Overwatch League Suspends Player Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Overwatch League and team Boston Uprising suspended a player Sunday as they investigate allegations that a 21-year-old gamer pursued a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old fan, the organizations said Sunday evening.

Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez is suspended indefinitely from both the league and the team, while both organizations conduct internal investigations.

“Earlier today, the Overwatch League was made aware of the allegations against Jonathan ‘DreamKazper’ Sanchez,” the Overwatch League’s official account tweeted on Sunday evening. “He is suspended indefinitely while the league investigates this matter.”

Boston Uprising’s account added that it takes all allegations “of this nature” very seriously and that it won’t be commenting further until the investigation has concluded.

The allegations came to light after a self-identified 14-year-old ninth grader posted a public letter online saying that Sanchez “abused his power as a player to coerce me into sending him nude pictures and engaging in explicit FaceTime activities.”

The post included nearly 50 screenshots of text conversations that appear to be between the girl and Sanchez. The girl wrote that she told Sanchez she was 14 early into their online friendship, but that it didn’t seem to dissuade him from flirting with her. Eventually, she wrote, Sanchez began to engage in sexual conversations that led to the girl sending him two explicit images.

She said she broke it with Sanchez off after it started to “feel wrong. I later discovered he had been talking to other girls as well, not to mention having a girlfriend at the time.” She wrote she decided to come forward after talking to friends about what had happened.

Blizzard, which created the Esports Overwatch League, as well as Boston Uprising, Sanchez, and the Boston Police Department have not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

This is the latest in handful of cases where the Overwatch League has fined, suspended or done both to its roster of pro players for everything from using racist slurs to making homophobic comments. The Overwatch League was announced last year and kicked off its first full season of pro Overwatch play in January.