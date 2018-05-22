‘Overwatch’s’ 2018 Anniversary Event Is Now Live

Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its popular online hero shooter “Overwatch” with a plethora of new cosmetics, a new deathmatch map, and more.

Over 50 new cosmetic items are now available in-game, including eight new legendary skins: Stealth Bastion, Shieldmaiden Brigitte, Formal Doomfist, Buccaneer Junkrat, Sherlock McCree, Forest Spirit Orisa, Magician Symmetra, and Cybjörn Torbjörn. Unlockables from previous events are also available again and can be bought with credits or found in anniversary loot boxes. As a bonus, Blizzard is giving out one legendary anniversary loot box, which contains at least one guaranteed legendary item, to people who log in between now and June 11.

The anniversary event also marks the launch of the new Petra map. It, along with Château Guillard, will be available in an optional competitive free-for-all deathmatch mode. The mode will have placement matches, skill ratings, and leaderboards, and it will award competitive points.

Additionally, Blizzard said many past season brawls, like Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Junkenstein’s Revenge, are now available in Arcade mode. They will rotate on a daily basis throughout the event.

“Overwatch” launched in May 2016 and has amassed a following of over 35 million players. But, if you’re not one of them, Blizzard also released the new Legendary Edition of “Overwatch” Tuesday and it’s a good deal for anyone who doesn’t already own it. It comes with five origin skins, five epic skins, and five legendary skins. Blizzard is currently offering it for $40 on all platforms, while the Standard Edition is down to $20. The sale ends June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.