‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Trailer Introduces New Character Maya

The latest trailer for Starbreeze Studios’ “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” proves that no matter how you may feel about the current seasons of “The Walking Dead” TV series or the long-lived comic book run, this universe has more stories to tell.

In this non-gameplay video released last night during an Xbox video stream, audiences are introduced to Maya, the game’s second playable character, as she remembers an undead uprising in the emergency room where she works. The vignette tells the sort of emotional story, centered around a powerful woman, that promises great things for the upcoming game.

“Overkill’s The Walking Dead,” which is due this fall on the Playstation 4, Windows PC via Steam and Xbox One, is being created by “Payday” developer Overkill in conjunction with Skybound, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s transmedia company.

The game was announced by Starbreeze in August 2014 with a teaser trailer. In a 2015 interview, Kirkman said the game would be “Payday-esque. But I’m told it will be in a bigger world than Payday currently encompasses. They are going to be learning a lot of stuff from Payday that they will be incorporating into ‘The Walking Dead’ game.”

Watch the full Maya trailer for “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” above.

