Nolan North to Receive BAFTA Special Award in June

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nolan North backstageBritish Academy Games Awards, London, UK - 06 Apr 2017
CREDIT: BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles.

North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in more than 180 titles over the course of his 20-year career. After the success of “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” in 2007, North became one of the most recognizable names (and voices) in the gaming industry.

“To be recognized for one’s work is always special, but to be recognized by BAFTA is truly an honor,” North said. “I am humbled beyond words.”

The chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee, Nick Button-Brown, credited North’s “singular talents” in voice and motion-capture performance in a press release.

“BAFTA is committed to celebrating and promoting the very best in games artistry,” Button-Brown said. “Therefore I’m especially glad that BAFTA is taking this moment to honor Nolan, and through him the essential role that performance plays in games.

Nolan is not the first of the gaming industry to receive a BAFTA Special Award. Past recipients include Amy Hennig, writer and director of the first three “Uncharted” games, and Markus Persson, creator of “Minecraft.”

This will be North’s first BAFTA award. He was previously nominated in BAFTA’s performer category in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

Nolan will be presented the award at the London in West Hollywood on June 11, just a day before E3 2018 begins.

More Gaming

  • Nolan North backstageBritish Academy Games Awards,

    Nolan North to Receive BAFTA Special Award in June

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

  • Konami Reports Record Year at $2

    Konami Reports Most Profitable Year Yet at Over $2 Billion, Mum on 'Metal Gear Survive'

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

  • InDemand's Crowdfunded Chargable Switch Case a

    InDemand's Crowdfunded Chargeable Switch Case a 'Fulfillment Nightmare'

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Abruptly Resigns After Three Months

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

  • The Humble Bundle Spring Sale Is

    The Humble Bundle Spring Sale Begins, Includes Free Game

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

  • 'Minecraft' Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo

    'Minecraft' Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo Switch in June

    Voice actor Nolan North will be recognized for outstanding contribution to video game performance by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) next month at an event in Los Angeles. North, best known for voicing Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series and Desmond Miles in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, has voiced characters in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad