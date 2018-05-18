‘No Man’s Sky’ Finally Getting Full Multiplayer in July

Hello Games is finally bringing a full multiplayer mode to its space-themed survival game “No Man’s Sky,” it announced Friday. The update will launch alongside the Xbox One version of the game on Tuesday, July 24 in North America and Friday, July 27 in Europe.

“No Man’s Sky” already has a multiplayer component, but it’s pretty bare bones. Players can see each other in-game as glowing orbs, and they can communicate over voice chat, but that’s it. The July launch will bring a full multiplayer experience to the game for the first time.

Once multiplayer launches, players across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can explore “No Man’s Sky’s” procedurally generated universe with friends or bump into random explorers. They can also build bases together, engage in ship battles, or race vehicles across alien planets.

“Multiplayer completely changes the ‘No Man’s Sky’ experience; it’s emergent, fun and intense in ways we always wanted it to be. I’m so happy this is finally happening,” said Hello Games founder Sean Murray. “It is genuinely exciting to be able to fully realize the potential so many people could see in ‘No Man’s Sky.’ This will be our biggest update yet and we’re pumped to be bringing Xbox players along on the journey with us now too.”

The new multiplayer features are part of “No Man’s Sky’s” big upcoming “Next” update. It will launch simultaneously across all three platforms and be free for all players. Previous updates added a substantial storyline, base building, vehicles, and more. All of the game’s content, include “Next,” will be included in the Xbox One version when it launches in July.