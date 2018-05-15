‘Borderlands 3’ Won’t Be ‘At E3,’ Gearbox Says

Fans have been asking for “Borderlands 3” for years, but they may need to wait a while longer. Developer Gearbox Software won’t be showing the game at this year’s E3, which takes place June 12-14 in Los Angeles, the company reportedly told a room full of journalists Tuesday, according to Shack News.

Last week, Walmart Canada seemingly leaked a bunch of unannounced video games on its website, including “Borderlands 3.” There were also pre-order listings for AAA titles like “Gears of War 5,” “Lego DC Villains,” Just Cause 4,” and “Rage 2.” It also listed announced titles like “Beyond Good & Evil 2” and “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.”

Many of the games were removed from the site, but at least one of the leaks turned out to be true. Publisher Bethesda revealed that a sequel to its 2011 first-person shooter “Rage” is really happening, after it spent a week trolling fans on social media after the Walmart leak. It released the first official gameplay trailer Tuesday.

It’s been almost six years since Gearbox released “Borderlands 2” on consoles and PC. It was a smash hit, selling more than 12 million copies. Since then, Gearbox has put out a “pre-sequel” and a remastered collection of “Borderlands” and “Borderlands 2.” It also worked with Telltale Games on an episodic adventure series called “Tales From the Borderlands.”

Related 'Rage 2,' 'Just Cause 4,' 'Gears of War 5' Appear on Walmart Pre-Order Page

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed “Borderlands 3” is in production in 2016, according to PC Gamer, but the studio hasn’t officially unveiled it yet. For now, it’s apparently focusing on other projects.

During a press event earlier this week, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford reportedly told the gathered press that “Borderlands 3” won’t be at E3.

Pitchford addressed the media reports on Twitter Tuesday with a story about magician Todd Robbins. “He once said (paraphrased), ‘When I make something vanish (which is a magic trick, and fake), people will swear that it is real. But when I eat a light bulb (which is not magic, and is real) people will swear that it is fake — a trick,” he wrote.

“The point is that it is kind of a part of our species that we tend to hold on to what we want to believe while discounting the truth if it contradicts that — no matter the evidence. It takes a disciplined mind to see reality for what it is.

“For example, I could write it out now precisely and specifically that ‘Borderlands 3’ will not be at E3 and many of you will choose not to believe it. Many of you will find a way to interpret the intent to suit what you want to believe regardless of what is true. In fact, this aspect of human nature is so powerful that it is more likely this thread will increase the volume of the debate rather than diminish it. It feels as if ‘Borderlands 3’ may be destined to be the next ‘Half-Life 3’ in that regard.

“I love how important ‘Borderlands’ is to so many of you,” he concluded. “The developers of Gearbox Software are working harder than we have ever worked in order to create new and exciting things in hopes of entertaining you. Your passion fuels us.”

It’s worth noting that Pitchford does enjoy using the occasional slight of word, like telling Borderlands fans that the company wasn’t working on a “Borderlands 2” sequel, only to announced a pre-sequel a short time later. While the game won’t be at E3, what isn’t clear is if the game may appear in any of the major press events that occur in the lead up to E3. EA, Bethesda, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony are all hosting events.