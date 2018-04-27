Nintendo’s E3 Focuses on ‘Super Smash Bros.’, Other 2018 Titles

Nintendo’s 2018 E3 schedule kicks off on Monday, June 11 with the opening rounds of the “Splatoon 2” World Championship tournament. The rest of the week will feature a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament, day-long streams of first- and third-party games and a booth packed with hands-on experiences for upcoming titles. All of the games shown at E3 this year by Nintendo will be coming to its systems this year. The company said games launching beyond 2018 will be featured at a later date.

Nintendo has eschewed the typical E3 press conferences held by platform holders like Microsoft and Sony for the past few years, choosing instead to focus its attention on a number of livestreams and a typically, game-focused booth. This year’s show will be no different for Nintendo with three days of live video presentations kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 12. That opening presentation will feature games releasing in 2018, including details on the still-unnamed “Super Smash Bros.” game. Once that opening video ends it will kick directly into Nintendo Treehouse Live video from E3, which will run for three days on YouTube and Twitch.

Nintendo’s booth opens up on June 12 and runs until the end of E3 on June 14, Itg will include a variety of games, including Super Smash Bros. and some “noteworthy third-party games on Nintendo Switch.”

All of the streaming content will also be shown live at the Nintendo NY store. The store will also feature a selection of the games shown at E3 for visitors to check out.

“Every year we take a look at E3 and craft the best experience for our fans, regardless of whether they are attending the show or watching from afar,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We expect that each of our E3 activities will give an additional boost to the already strong momentum enjoyed by Nintendo Switch.”

The company said it expects to announce more details in the run-up to this year’s E3.