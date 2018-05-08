Nintendo Switch Online Runs $20 Annually, Includes Cloud Saves, Online Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Online will cost $20 a year and include features like cloud saves and access to a library of classic NES games with added online functionality when the service launches in September, Nintendo announced Monday night. The paid service will also be required to play Nintendo Switch games online.

Nintendo didn’t further detail how the service will roll out or the exact release date. It did break down pricing though. Individual membership for the service will cost $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months or $19.99 for a year. A family membership, which allows up to eight Nintendo Account holders to use the Nintendo Switch Online service, even on different systems, will cost $34.99 a year.

Here’s the rest of what Nintendo detailed Monday night.

Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online: Subscribers will have access to NES – Nintendo Switch Online, a compilation of classic NES games. The collection will initially include 20 games, with more added on a regular basis. At launch, previously announced games “Balloon Fight,” “Dr. Mario” and “Super Mario Bros. 3” will be joined by “Donkey Kong,” “Ice Climber,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Mario Bros.,” “Soccer,” “Super Mario Bros.” and “Tennis.” An additional 10 launch games will be announced in the future.

For the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy these classic NES games online. Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action. Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and “pass the controller” at any time. Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. It will also be possible to play these games offline.

Save Data Cloud Backup: By using Nintendo Switch Online, a backup of Nintendo Switch save data for most Nintendo Switch games will be stored online for easy access. This is great for people who want to retrieve their data if they lose, break or purchase an additional Nintendo Switch system.

Online Play: A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be needed to participate in co-op and competitive online features for many current and upcoming Nintendo Switch games, such as “Splatoon 2,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “ARMS,” “Mario Tennis Aces” and “Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido.”

Nintendo Switch Online App: The Nintendo Switch Online smartphone application can be used to enhance the online experience for compatible games through voice chat and other features. The Nintendo Switch Online app is for Nintendo Account holders 13 years old or older.