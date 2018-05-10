Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13.

The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible.

The Switch’s charging port is located on the bottom of the console, so it’s not typically possible to charge the console while the Switch’s kickstand is being used to hold it upright on a table. The charger, though, has an AC adapter on the side, making that possible. The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.

Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes: TV mode, Handheld mode and Tabletop mode. Tabletop mode lets players set up the Nintendo Switch system to play games on the go without the need for a TV.

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for

    Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • New VR Clubhouses Unites Fans with

    New Overwatch League VR Clubhouses Unite Fans With Teams

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • "Rage" Twitter Account Corrects, But Doesn't

    'Rage' Twitter Account Corrects, but Doesn't Deny Sequel Rumor

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    'Monster Hunter: World' is Capcom's 'Best-Selling Game' Ever

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • 'PES 2019' Gets August Release Date

    'PES 2019' Gets August Release Date

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • Steam Libraries Will Soon Be Playable

    Steam Libraries Will Soon Be Playable on Phones Via Steam Link App

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

  • Gears of War 4

    'Rage 2,' 'Just Cause 4,' 'Gears of War 5' Appear on Walmart Pre-Order Page

    The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13. The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible. The Switch’s charging […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad