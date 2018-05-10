Nintendo Unveils Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is getting an official, adjustable charging stand from Nintendo, the company announced Wednesday night. The stand will cost $20 and goes on sale on July 13.

The design makes it easier to play with the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode easier, and charging while playing in that mode possible.

The Switch’s charging port is located on the bottom of the console, so it’s not typically possible to charge the console while the Switch’s kickstand is being used to hold it upright on a table. The charger, though, has an AC adapter on the side, making that possible. The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.

Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes: TV mode, Handheld mode and Tabletop mode. Tabletop mode lets players set up the Nintendo Switch system to play games on the go without the need for a TV.