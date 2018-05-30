Nintendo Reveals New Switch Game ‘Pokémon Quest’

A new “Pokémon” game is officially coming to the Switch, Nintendo revealed in a Tokyo press conference Tuesday night.

The game is called “Pokémon Quest” and it takes place on a brand-new, mysterious location called Tumblecube Island, according to the official Pokémon Twitter.

Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Nintendo said the creatures in “Pokémon Quest” were originally discovered in the Kanto region, but they now have a boxy, cube-like appearance reminiscent of “Minecraft.” Players will get to decide which characteristics their Pokémon have via special items called Power Stones.

“Pokémon Quest” will be a free-to-start game. There’s no word yet on when it will launch.

Developing.