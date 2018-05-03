UPS May Start Selling Nintendo Labo Carrying Case

UPS garnered attention from Nintendo fans last week after tweeting a video of “The Labo Toy-Con-Tainer,” an elaborate cardboard carrying case for all of Nintendo’s new DIY construction kits. Now, there are signs the UPS Store might make that nifty case a reality.

“Given the positive feedback and number of requests we received, we are playing with the idea, however no final decision has been made yet,” UPS Store’s Tracy Spahr told GamesRadar.

#NintendoLabo inspired us to be more creative with cardboard. And since we’re such experts at packing things in boxes, well… pic.twitter.com/OM1BFo8UuT — The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore) April 26, 2018

“Nintendo’s innovative use of cardboard inspired us to be more creative with ours,” the video said as it shows the Toy-Con-Tainer’s assembly. It has slots cut out for five Labo toys, a lock and key, and even wheels and a handle. Spahr told GamesRadar it took a team of six people over 12 hours to create the prototype, which is made entirely out of seven UPS boxes.

Labo is a peripheral for the Nintendo Switch that lets people assemble cardboard kits and use them in mini games on the console. It officially launched on April 20.

“When the Labo was released last week, we noticed there wasn’t a place to store all the Toy Cons,” Spahr said. “Creating the Labo Toy-Con-Tainer allowed us to pay tribute to a fun brand with the thread that binds us to them being cardboard; in addition, we were able to demonstrate our packing expertise in a fun way.”

Of course, UPS probably needs Nintendo’s blessing before it can offer its creation to fans. Nintendo has not responded to Variety’s request for comment.