You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Here’s What $80 Buys You With the ‘Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit’

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nintendo Labo
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
View Gallery 10 Images

The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, it comes with the instructions and guides, all built into the Nintendo Lab game card, for how to assembly this collection of crafting goodies into things like toy remote control bug, fishing rod, motorcycle and piano. Also built into the software is a sort of programming code that allows owners to make their own interactions using the Switch and that could, perhaps, teach a bit about science and programming.

Check out our gallery for your first look at what comes inside this $80 game pack. We found:

  • 15 rubber bands of two sizes
  • two colored pieces of string
  • Four plastic gaskets
  • A variety of yellow stickers for marking your creations, not decorating them
  • Two small pieces of sandpaper
  • Cardboard, lots and lots of cardboard. Specifically, 28 pieces of perforated, decorated cardboard

Stay tuned to Variety Gaming throughout the day and week for more Nintendo Labo coverage.

 

 

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Labo

    Here's What $80 Buys You With the 'Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit'

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • NBA 2K League

    Twitch Locks Up NBA 2K League Exclusive Live-Streaming Esports Rights

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • Pro-Evo Soccer

    Konami Ends 10-Year Partnership With UEFA

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • Fortnite

    'Fortnite's' Controversial Guided Missile Launcher is Gone (For Now)

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • Doom

    'Doom' Soundtrack Goes Vinyl This Summer

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • Dungeons & Dragons is on display

    'Dungeons & Dragons' Co-Creator's Unpublished Works to Become Video Games

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

  • iPhone X

    U.S. iPhone Owners Spent $58 on Apps Last Year, More Than Half of That on Games

    The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad