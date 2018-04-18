Here’s What $80 Buys You With the ‘Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit’

The “Nintendo Labo” officially launches on Friday, April 20, but Variety got its hands on the one of the innovative Nintendo Switch game’s kits a bit early. The “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit” comes with a box packed with decorated cardboard, strings, rubberbands, bits of sticky paper and a number of little gaskets. Most importantly, it comes with the instructions and guides, all built into the Nintendo Lab game card, for how to assembly this collection of crafting goodies into things like toy remote control bug, fishing rod, motorcycle and piano. Also built into the software is a sort of programming code that allows owners to make their own interactions using the Switch and that could, perhaps, teach a bit about science and programming.

Check out our gallery for your first look at what comes inside this $80 game pack. We found:

15 rubber bands of two sizes

two colored pieces of string

Four plastic gaskets

A variety of yellow stickers for marking your creations, not decorating them

Two small pieces of sandpaper

Cardboard, lots and lots of cardboard. Specifically, 28 pieces of perforated, decorated cardboard

