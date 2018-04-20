Nintendo’s Replacement Labo Cardboard Sets Run $3 to $62

Nintendo is already selling replacement cardboard for its “Nintendo Labo,” the arts-and-crafts-meets-STEM-and-toys Nintendo Switch games, with packs of two printed sheets running about $3 and full cardbaord replacement packs costing about $14.

You can pick up cardboard, accessory, and sticker packs from Nintendo’s online store. The kits supported currently include packs for the motorbike, piano, house, fishing rod, RC car and six different packs for the Robot kit. That last kit will run you $62 if you want or need to purchase all of the cardboard, stickers and accessories to turn yourself into a cardboard robot. Nintendo also sells a customization set for $10 which comes with two tape rolls, two sticker sheets and two stencil sheets for arting up your “Labo” creations.

Nintendo notes on its support page for “Labo” that sheets within each pack are not available for individual sale. If you run out of or lose accessories for your kit, you can hop over to a handy chart Nintendo created to tell you what each creation needs in the ways of reflective stickers, rubber bands, strings, grommets, sponge stickers and straps. Then you can buy the accessory kit or kits to get those parts. It’s also worth noting that Nintendo calls out that standard reflective tape, rubber bands and such will work just fine and that you don’t need to buy the company’s accessories. The company doesn’t say the same thing on its support page about trying to recreate the cardboard cut-outs using your own boxes.

CREDIT: nintendo

The good news is that the included cardboard, all of which is extremely well designed to snap together, seems to hold up quite well to assembly and disassembly. Variety put together and took apart the same Joy-Con holder eight times – flattening it out each time – before it started showing any meaningful signs of wear.

The “Nintendo Labo” went on sale Friday and currently comes in two versions. The Variety Kit retails for $70 (though Variety paid $80 when we purchased it at a store) and creates five different projects. The Robo Kit retails for $80 and allows you to build an interactive robot costume. Both also come with a gamecard.

Check out our gallery of the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and read why the game’s release on the same day as God of War is a smart bit of counter-programming by Nintendo.