Nintendo Sees Mobile Games as New ‘Pillar of Revenue’

Nintendo’s new partnership with developer Cygames won’t affect its current relationship with mobile company DeNA, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said during a recent investor Q&A.

Nintendo and Cygames are working on a new mobile action role-playing game called “Dragalia Lost.” The two will launch and jointly operate it sometime this summer. DeNA provides technical and developmental support for Nintendo’s account system and mobile projects, and Kimishima said he expects that relationship to continue, but he doesn’t rule out forming new partnerships as well.

“How we think about smart-device applications has not changed in any fundamental way from before,” Kimishima said. “First, we want to expose Nintendo IP to more people by using our IP in smart-device applications, and ultimately achieve a synergistic effect with out dedicated video game platform business. Second, we want to make the smart-device business one of our pillars of revenue. It is not enough to simply expand our in-house development resources to achieve these goals, so we have been looking for teams outside of the company that we find interesting and we can work with on development.”

Nintendo believes “Dragalia Lost” is an interesting project, so it reached out to Cygames during its planning phase and is now developing the game alongside the studio. “If we find other partners that can bring unique strengths that are not found within Nintendo, then we may work with them as well,” Kimishima said.

He added Nintendo still wants to release 2-3 mobile titles a year, and it has no current plans to increase that number. “What we want is to release applications for smart devices that can be played for a long time, and if we can increase those kinds of titles, then we will build a lineup of titles that consumers will truly enjoy.”

Once Nintendo publishes those kinds of titles, Furukawa said he expects to see an increase in sales. “I cannot give you any specific monetary targets for sales, but suffice it to say that the amount we are currently not satisfied with is in the tens of billions of yen,” he said.