Nintendo Reveals New Mobile Action RPG ‘Dragalia Lost’

Nintendo is teaming up with Japanese developer Cybgames to create a new mobile action role-playing game called “Dragalia Lost,” it announced Friday.

Nintendo said it is co-developing the title with Cygames and the two will jointly operate it after launch. They plan to release the game sometime this summer in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. It will then subsequently launch in North America and Europe.

Cygames is perhaps best known for mobile turn-based RPG “Granblue Fantasy.” It’s very popular in Japan, where it’s reportedly been downloaded over 10 million times. Like Nintendo’s mobile strategy RPG “Fire Emblem Heroes,” it uses a gacha system where players spend in-game funds or real-life money on “loot boxes” containing characters.

Nintendo’s success in the mobile games market has been hit-or-miss since it launched its first title, a social networking app called “Miitomo,” in 2016. “Miitomo” was a flop, and Nintendo shut it down earlier this year. “Fire Emblem Heroes” is arguably the company’s biggest mobile hit (outside of “Pokémon Go, which it only partly owns), earning an estimated $295 million worldwide during its first year, according to Sensor Tower. Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for Nintendo’s latest app, “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.” It grossed approximately $20 million in its first two months, less than one quarter of the $86 million people spent in “Fire Emblem Heroes” in its first two months, according to Sensor Tower. Many fans feel it fails to capture what makes the life simulation series great.

While Nintendo and Cygames haven’t shared details about “Dragalia Lost,” they did release a Japanese trailer showing off its adorable anime art style and very brief snippets of combat. It’s likely we’ll see more of the game at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

Nintendo said it will acquire approximately five percent of Cygames stock as part of the partnership deal.