Controversial ’90s Game ‘Night Trap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

The 25th anniversary edition of controversial ’90s game “Night Trap” is coming to Nintendo Switch, publisher Limited Run Games announced on Twitter Friday.

“Never say never! ‘Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition’ is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Summer both digitally and physically!” it tweeted. Limited Run Games specializes in releasing physical copies of digital titles, mainly for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4.

Never say never! Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Summer both digitally and physically!https://t.co/j1ZxEqvV8L pic.twitter.com/ZbsXKWvkn1 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 20, 2018

“Night Trap” was first published by Sega in 1992. The schlocky full motion video (FMV) game, which starred “Diff’rent Strokes” actress Dana Plato, was about a house full of scantily-clad teenage girls and the vampiric creatures that hunt them. The player, as a special agent, must watch “live” surveillance footage of the teens and trigger traps to capture the monsters pursuing them.

By 2018 standards, the game is pretty tame. But, 1992 America thought it was “shameful,” “disgusting,” and “ultra-violent,” Kotaku reports. The U.S. Senate committee held a hearing at the time about video game violence led by senators Joe Lieberman and Herb Kohl, where “Night Trap” was often cited along with Midway’s “Mortal Kombat.”

That hearing led to the introduction of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) and the labeling system publishers still use for video games today.

The decision to publish “Night Trap” is strange for Nintendo, which prides itself on its family-friendly image. Back in August 2017, Screaming Villains, the studio working on the 25th anniversary edition, said on Twitter it would love to get the game on Switch, but Nintendo declined. Apparently, it’s had a change of heart since then. Variety reached out to Screaming Villains to ask why. We’ll update this story when we hear back.