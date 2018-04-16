You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Activision Blizzard Partners With Nielsen to Track Esports Brands

2018-04-14
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard announced Monday it’s teaming up with global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen to track and value esports brand investments across the company’s multiple leagues and titles.

Nielsen will use the same methodology it uses to track traditional sports brands to assess brand exposure in Activision Blizzard esports events across different titles, formats, and geographic locations. It will start with Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch League, Overwatch World Cup, and Overwatch Contenders this year, along with Activision’s Call of Duty World League. It will then expand to other esports programs in 2019.

The global esports economy will grow to an estimated $906 million this year, according to research company Newzoo. The majority of this revenue (77%) will come from endemic and non-endemic brands investing in the industry directly via sponsorships and advertising, and indirectly via media rights and content licenses. Newzoo estimates brands will spend $694 million in 2018, a 48% increase from last year.

“As esports continues to mature and reach its potential as a stand-alone business, we’re determined to lead the way and develop best practices for brands and advertisers,” said Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “We’re excited to partner with the most experienced and respected measurement service in Nielsen and continue building on our foundation of the best esports leagues in the world.”

