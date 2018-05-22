Scuf’s New PS4 Controller Found a New Place for Buttons

High-end third-party gamepad maker Scuf Gaming rolled out its latest creation Tuesday: A new officially licensed PlayStation 4 controller that features an additional set of side-mounted buttons along with all of the other expected sticks, pads, and buttons the standard controller comes with.

The Scuf Vantage PS4 controller includes the company’s patented paddle control system, removable back paddles, a remapping switch, customizable thumbsticks, hair triggers, trigger stops, extenders, interchangeable direction pads, and magnetic faceplates. But that’s the typical fare for a Scuf gamepad. This new PS4 controller also drops in three new features.

The most noticeable additions are a pair of programmable “Sax” buttons mounted into the left and right sides of the controller. The idea is that a player can activate these new buttons by squeezing the controller, but without needing to move your fingers.

The Vantage also has a new audio touch bar that makes it easier to adjust the volume without letting go of the controller.  Finally, the controller now includes the ability to remove the controllers’ vibration modules to reduce the weight of the controller.

“Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and the game,” Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of Scuf Gaming, said in a prepared statement. “They should be an extension of the player to maximize their performance.”

The SCUF Vantage comes in both a wired ($170) and wireless ($200) models and are currently available for pre-order.

