Universal Is Making a New ‘Doom’ Movie

It looks like Hollywood might be taking another stab at a “Doom” movie. Actress and singer Nina Bergman tweeted on Tuesday she’s signed on to appear in the Universal Pictures film.

“Wow, I’m doing the next ‘Doom’ movie with Universal Pictures! I just signed all the paperwork. I get to go back to Bulgaria again and work with some of my favorite people. This movie with a super cool director AND my new record coming out, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote.

An NBC/Universal spokesperson told Variety the new “Doom” is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. That means the film may be direct-to-DVD, or it could possibly appear on a digital platform like Netflix. Universal 1440’s other projects currently include the latest “Tremors” movie, a “Death Race” sequel, and an adaptation of Bruce Coville’s sci-fi classic “Aliens Ate My Homework.”

“Doom” is a first-person shooter franchise known for its fast-paced, ultra-violent gameplay. The player, as a space marine, has to fight the armies of Hell on Mars. Yes, it’s a silly premise, but it’s one that can still make for a decent popcorn flick. The series has sold more than 10 million copies to date. A soft reboot launched in 2016 to positive reviews, with critics praising its refined shooting mechanics and its smart, self-aware narrative.

The last attempt at a “Doom” movie was in 2005. It starred Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, and Rosamund Pike and was loosely based on the video game series. It scored a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $56 million at the box office, $4 million less than its budget.