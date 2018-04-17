You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Next ‘Castlevania’ Is Four-Player Mobile Game

The next “Castlevania” will be a four-player mobile game for iOS devices, developer-publisher Konami announced on Tuesday. “Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls” is expected to be released sometime this year.

Alongside the standard single-player offerings, “Grimoire of Souls” will feature four-player boss rush modes, as well as a battle mode that puts the four players against each other. Users can play as series standbys, such as Simon Belmont and Alucard, as well as newcomers Aruma Genta — a mysterious Japanese government agent — and a researcher named Lucy.

“Grimoire of Souls” starts in a peaceful era for the “Castlevania” series, with vampire antagonist Earl Dracula seemingly gone from the world. However, one letter brings an end to this time of peace, Konami said without providing further details.

While Konami hasn’t announced a concrete release date for the game, a beta is expected for Japanese players. You can sign up for the beta on the game’s website.

“Grimoire of Souls” is just the latest in the very long-running “Castlevania” series. Kicked off 32 years ago with “Castlevania,” released originally for Japan’s Family Computer Disk System, and then later for the Nintendo Entertainment System and other consoles, the series has become one of the most-renowned in the game industry, with entries such as the original and “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night,” released in 1997 for Sony’s first PlayStation, being regarded as some of the best games of all time.

The game is the latest in a long line of big-name games making the jump to mobile. Over the past several months, mammoth battle royale games such as “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite Battle Royale” have made the leap, as well as the popular survival game “Ark: Survival Evolved.”

  'Destiny 2': Bungie Hosting Community Summit

    Bungie Hosting 'Destiny 2' Community Summit to Discuss Game's Future

  Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

    Next 'Castlevania' Is Four-Player Mobile Game

  'Dark Souls: Remastered' on Nintendo Switch

    'Dark Souls: Remastered' on Nintendo Switch Delayed Until Summer

  HTC Vive Pro

    HTC Vive Pro Gets Augmented Reality Features

  Gears of War

    Ice-T Teases 'Gears of War' Announcement Coming This Week

  'Anthem' Developer Promises Focus on Story

    'Anthem' Developer Promises Focus on Story and World in Wake of 'Andromeda'

  Facebook Logo

    Facebook Adds Ability to Tip Live Streamers to Mobile Apps

