The NES Classic Returns to Store Shelves June 29

Nintendo is bringing the NES Classic back to retail stores next month, it announced on Twitter Sunday. It will be on store shelves starting on June 29. Nintendo said both it and the SNES Classic are expected to be available through the end of the year.

The NES Classic is a mini version of the 1980’s console and costs $59.99. It comes preloaded with 30 retro Nintendo titles, including “Super Mario Bros.,” “Castlevania,” “Final Fantasy,” and “The Legend of Zelda.” It also comes with a classic Nintendo controller, HDMI cable, and AC adapter.

The NES Classic was supposed to be a one-off item when it first launched in November 2016. Units were snatched up quickly, which caused some disappointed fans to accuse Nintendo of creating false scarcity to increase hype. Then, Nintendo made the baffling decision to discontinue the console in April 2017.

“We had originally planned for this to be a product for last holiday,” Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé told TIME after the decision was made. “We just didn’t anticipate how incredible the response would be. Once we saw that response, we added shipments and extended the product for as long as we could to meet more of that consumer demand.”

But, Nintendo eventually realized it was leaving money on the table and, five months later, it announced it would bring the NES Classic back in 2018 and increase shipments of the SNES Classic.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” the company said in a press release last year.

Fils-Aimé also revealed last year the company sold 2.3 million NES Classics. Worldwide sales of the SNES Classic have reached four million units, according to IGN.