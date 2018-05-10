SNK Officially Unveils The NeoGeo Mini Console

SNK Corporation is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the NeoGeo with a mini version, it announced Thursday.

SNK said the NeoGeo mini comes with 40 preloaded titles, a 3.5-inch display, and a power supply cable (AC adaptor not included). There are also ports for HDMI, headphones, and two external controllers. There’s no word on whether the controllers are included or a separate purchase.

SNK doesn’t say what titles will come with the palm-sized console, but we have an idea thanks to YouTuber Spawn Wave, who posted a video full of leaks from an anonymous source last week. If his source is correct, the NeoGeo mini will have plenty of fighting games, including ones from the “King of Fighters,” “Samurai Shodown,” and “Fatal Fury” franchises. It will also reportedly have six “Metal Slug” titles, “Garou: Mark of the Wolves,” “Top Player’s Golf,” Blue’s Journey,” and more.

The NeoGeo was an arcade cabinet and cartridge-based home console in the 1990s. The cabinets were notable for featuring multiple titles at once. The console, facing stiff competition from Nintendo and Sega, never gained popularity in the U.S., but has since gained a cult following.

The NeoGeo mini will be available in two different designs, one for the Asian market and an international version. The Asian version has a black, white, and red design that faithfully reproduces the original NeoGeo arcade cabinet introduced in Japan in 1990. The overseas version has a simpler black, white, and blue design.

SNK said it will reveal more details, such as the release date, price, and title lineup, at a later date.