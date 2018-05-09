Monster Hunter: World is Capcom’s ‘best-selling game’ ever

“Monster Hunter: World” is Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, the company announced Wednesday.

In a recent earnings report that details the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the Japanese developer and publisher revealed that since “Monster Hunter: World’s” release in late January, the title has now shipped 7.9 million copies, taking the company’s earnings to a “record high” ¥94,515 million yen ($861.2 million), up 8.4 percent on the previous year.

Taking account of Capcom’s operating income, however, and the increase is even greater—up 17.5 percent to ¥16 billion yen ($145.8 million).

“The Company’s flagship title Monster Hunter: World […] [has] significantly contributed to the Company’s performance after garnering immense popularity for its near-flawless execution and shipping more than 7.5 million units worldwide, a landmark achievement that made it the bestselling game in the Company’s history,” states Capcom’s fiscal report.

“Of particular note is that the worldwide expansion of the user base due to the game’s tremendous success overseas—in addition to its established domestic popularity—has marked the start of a new era for the brand, and that this international recognition has served to energize the Company’s global operations.”

And that’s not all. Buried in the presentation slides, Capcom also confirmed plans to release “two major titles” in the next financial year, as well as further updates for “Monster Hunter: World”. Details of the mystery titles remain unknown, but are described as being “global expansion of major brands.”

The publisher further detailed its plans for a “full-scale entry” into esports, specifically in Japan, where it has established the Capcom Esports Club at the Plaza Capcom in Tokyo.

“In response to the worldwide excitement surrounding esports, and the increased attention paid to them within the Japanese market,” the report adds, “Capcom is committed to making this sector a priority area of investment for business resources, and has established a new, dedicated esports division and facilities.”

There’s also a brief mention of “recurring revenues”, too. Given this can refer to DLC as well as loot-based systems, it’ll be interesting to see how, specifically, Capcom intends to “concentrate its efforts” on expanding its digital content.

For the full details, head on over to Capcom’s full fiscal report.

We learned last year that Constantin Film, producer of the $1.2 billion-grossing “Resident Evil” franchise, was producing a “Resident Evil” reboot and a new “Monster Hunter” movie. Though originally slated to release in late 2017/early 2018, as yet there’s no confirmation on when the movie will finally hit the screen.