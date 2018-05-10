‘Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is officially getting its first exclusive “Monster Hunter” title. Publisher Capcom announced Thursday it’s bringing “Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate” to the hybrid console on August 28.

“Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate” (MHGU) is a followup to “Monster Hunter Generations,” which launched on the Nintendo 3DS in 2015. It features a lot of the series’ classic gameplay — players still track and slay large creatures, then make hats out of their skin and bones. Along the way, they’ll defend each of the game’s four villages from a quartet of monstrosities called the Fated Four. And, of course, there’s a new Elder Dragon.

“Generations” departs from the usual “Monster Hunter” games via its Hunter Arts mechanic. This lets newcomers to the traditionally difficult series execute powerful moves with just a quick tap on the touch screen. Players can experiment and choose from six different hunting styles, including two new ones called Brave Style, which rewards them with new moves for landing successive attacks; and Alchemy Style, a support style that grants the ability to create useful items on the fly during combat.

MHGU also adds new explorable areas and monsters, along with a new quest level called “G” rank. Also for the first time, players can team up via both local wireless and online multiplayer, whether playing docked or undocked.

Fans of the original “Monster Hunter Generations” will be happy to hear they can transfer save data from that title and continue their game in “Generations Ultimate.”

A demo of MHGU will be available at the Capcom booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles June 12-14.