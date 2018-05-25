Mixer Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with New Features

Mixer is rolling out several new features in a beta test to mark the streaming platform’s one-year anniversary. In a blog post on Thursday, the service announced a “refreshed experience” for desktop browsers and mobile devices that will introduce deeper flexibility for broadcasters, allowing them to make their streams more interactive for viewers.

One of the key additions to the platform is MixPlay, a developer toolkit that Microsoft used to integrate the “Share Controller” virtual-gamepad function that debuted last month. Now, streamers will have access to the same editors to craft their own shared experiences and interactive windows (e.g., live esports brackets).

“Developers can now create MixPlay experiences on top of streams, in panels on the side of video, as widgets around video or as free-floating overlays, all while completely matching the look and feel of their games or streamed content,” co-founder James Boehm wrote on the Mixer blog. “The entire video window is now the developer’s canvas, and all that’s needed is familiarity with standard web technology like HTML and JavaScript.”

Other new functionality includes a sorting feature allowing users to easily find games with the Share Controller capability as well as a small roster of games specifically tailored for MixPlay. Mixer has also announced a Mixer Create app designed to help creators manage their channel directly on Android or iPhone devices. Following a beta, the app will be made available to all users in June.

The first wave of new features will go out to Mixer Pro subscribers immediately, while others will be released in a series of updates in the coming weeks. The full refresh goes live this summer.

Mixer officially launched on May 25, 2017, following Microsoft’s of acquisition streaming startup Beam the previous August. It’s since been integrated seamlessly into the Xbox One user interface, making it an easy way for players to broadcast their gameplay live with little to no configuration.