‘Minecraft’ Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo Switch in June

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers.

Bedrock also brings a new in-game store called the Minecraft Marketplace, which lets players buy community-created content like skins and texture packs using a new currency called Minecoins. Microsoft introduced the Marketplace in June 2017 and invited 12 community members to become partners. Those people reportedly earned $1 million in less than three months. Microsoft has since paid over $7 million to “Minecraft” creators since the Marketplace launched, according to an interview in Fast Company.

People who already own “Minecraft: Switch Edition” will get the Bedrock update for free when it’s released. There’s also a new physical version on the way. It costs $29.99 and includes all previously released downloadable content, including the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. It will hit store shelves on June 21 alongside the Bedrock update.

Microsoft said “Minecraft” will support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership when it launches in September, along with Xbox Live achievements and PlayStation gamerscore.

Developer Mojang is still working on another big “Minecraft” patch dubbed “Update Aquatic.” It will add shipwrecks, dolphins, coral reefs, and more. There’s no word yet on when it will officially launch.

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games of all time, selling more than 144 million worldwide across all platforms.

More Gaming

  • 'Minecraft' Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo

    'Minecraft' Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo Switch in June

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • 'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Led to Rocketing Headset

    'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Led to Rocketing Headset Sales, Turtle Beach Says

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • Characters of Overwatch video game are

    Belgian Gaming Commission Details What Loot Boxes It Considers Gambling

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • 'The Banner Saga' Gets Release Date

    'The Banner Saga' Gets May Release Date on Nintendo Switch

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • Kitty Squad

    Nintendo Switch Just Got Its First PETA Game

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • BioWare's 'Anthem' Will Fix The Problem

    BioWare Wants to Solve the Problem of Multiplayer Storytelling in 'Anthem'

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

  • android gui preview Variety Exclusive

    Valve's Steam Link App Can Stream Games to Phones at 4K, 60FPS

    The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers. Bedrock also brings a new in-game store […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad