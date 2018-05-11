‘Minecraft’ Bedrock Update Coming to Nintendo Switch in June

The Bedrock version of the popular sandbox game allows everyone to play together, regardless of platform. (Unless you’re a PlayStation 4 owner. Sony isn’t getting in on the crossplay action. Sorry.) Plus, Switch owners will be able to access new mini-games and game modes through online community-run servers.

Bedrock also brings a new in-game store called the Minecraft Marketplace, which lets players buy community-created content like skins and texture packs using a new currency called Minecoins. Microsoft introduced the Marketplace in June 2017 and invited 12 community members to become partners. Those people reportedly earned $1 million in less than three months. Microsoft has since paid over $7 million to “Minecraft” creators since the Marketplace launched, according to an interview in Fast Company.

Minecraft Bedrock edition hits Nintendo Switch on June 21st! Available both digitally and physically at retail, it includes the Mario mash-up pack AND the Better Together update. Already own Minecraft on Switch? You'll be able to update to the new version for free! pic.twitter.com/HCsfhT2Uhk — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 10, 2018

People who already own “Minecraft: Switch Edition” will get the Bedrock update for free when it’s released. There’s also a new physical version on the way. It costs $29.99 and includes all previously released downloadable content, including the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. It will hit store shelves on June 21 alongside the Bedrock update.

Microsoft said “Minecraft” will support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership when it launches in September, along with Xbox Live achievements and PlayStation gamerscore.

Developer Mojang is still working on another big “Minecraft” patch dubbed “Update Aquatic.” It will add shipwrecks, dolphins, coral reefs, and more. There’s no word yet on when it will officially launch.

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games of all time, selling more than 144 million worldwide across all platforms.