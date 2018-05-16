‘Metro Exodus’ Delayed to Early 2019

“Metro Exodus,” the latest entry in 4A Games’ post-apocalyptic Metro series, is now coming out in the first quarter of 2019, delayed from its scheduled fall 2018 release so the team can polish the game, the developer announced today.

“The development of ‘Metro Exodus’ is progressing well; we are all really excited by what we are seeing,” the developers wrote on the official website. “We have been constantly reviewing the games progress to ensure that we deliver a product that gamers and fans of the Metro series want and deserve, as well as keeping an eye on announcements from our competitor products. We want everyone to be able to experience what is the most ambitious Metro game to date at its absolute best and therefore we have taken the decision to move the release date to Q1 2019. We know that this will be disappointing news for fans that had hoped to play the game this year, but also know that you will appreciate the results that this additional development time and new release date will bring.”

Developers said at an event showing off the title this week that they are spending the time polishing the game.

Today’s posting on the website also noted that the game will be at E3 and that they will be “revealing some brand new gameplay from a never before seen game environment for you to enjoy.”

The game, which is coming to PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, was originally announced at last year’s E3. In “Metro Exodus,” player-controlled Artyom escapes the underground Moscow setting of the previous games to explore the ravaged continent. The new setting makes for a much larger, open-world experience than 2010’s “Metro 2033” or 2013’s “Metro: Last Light.”