Mega Man 30th Anniversary Classic Cartridges Available For Pre-Order

Capcom and iam8bit are celebrating “Mega Man’s” 30th anniversary with limited edition classic cartridges of “Mega Man X” and “Mega Man 2.” The reproductions are available for pre-order now on iam8bit.com and ship in late September.

Capcom + iam8bit have been collaborating for well over a decade, and one of our very first landmark projects was in honor of everyone’s favorite Blue Bomber,” the product page stated. “It’s with tremendous excitement that we now find our dear Mega Man celebrating his big 3-0, inspiring a trip down memory lane to rekindle our love affair with the franchise that defined so much of what we love about action platformers today.”

The collectibles cost $100 each and come in two colors: opaque light blue and translucent, glow-in-the-dark blue. Iam8bit is only making 8,500 total — 7,500 opaque and 1,000 glow-in-the-dark — and they are randomly inserted into sealed, unmarked boxes, so buyers won’t know which version they’re getting. The “Mega Man 2” cart also comes with an instruction booklet with foreword by author Salvatore Pane, while the “Mega Man X” booklet contains a foreword by Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil. The packaging restoration was done by Jango Snow Art & Design.

Capcom and iam8bit recently teamed up to create collectible cartridges for “Street Fighter II’s” 30th anniversary. Those reproductions gained a bit of notoriety thanks to a warning that they could cause a SNES console to burst into flames. “Use of this reproduction game cartridge (the “Product”) on the SNES gaming hardware may cause the SNES console to overheat or catch fire,” the warning stated. “The SNES hardware is deemed a vintage collectible, so please exercise extreme caution when using the Product and make sure there is fire extinguishment equipment nearby.”

Like the “Street Fighter” cartridge, the “Mega Man” remakes do more than take up shelf space. They each house the original game code on a brand new PCB board and are fully playable on NTSC-compatible consoles. But, there’s no word on whether or not they have the same fire risk.

