‘Mega Man 11’ Sets October Release

Sony announced new details on the latest installment of Capcom’s “Mega Man” franchise, which will release on Oct. 2.

“Mega Man 11” ditches the 8-bit style for 2.5D graphics style. Mega Man himself has a revamped, anime-inspired look, which freshens up the iconic blue bomber’s style. The upcoming title will see the return of nemesis Dr. Wily and some new tricks from Mega Man, including the new “double gear” system.

“The new Double Gear system allows Mega Man to increase his speed, slowing the world around him to a crawl, or power up his Mega Buster shots to blow away tough enemies,” according to PlayStation’s blog post. “You’ll be able to tap into these new abilities from the start of the game, which can be helpful aids in tricky situations.”

Also on the PlayStation blog are detailed descriptions of two of Mega Man’s enemies and their stages, Block Man and Fuse Man.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Mega Man. For those who want to catch up on the franchise before the 11th installment in October, all of the previous titles were released in May on the “Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2” for the Nintendo Switch.

“Mega Man 11” will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. A special amiibo edition is currently available for pre-order for the Switch version, which includes an amiibo figure of Mega Man and other collectibles. Those who pre-order any version at select locations can receive a free alternative, in-game soundtrack for eight of the stage themes.