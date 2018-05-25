‘Madden 19’ Officially Announced, Launches on Xbox One/PlayStation 4 August 10

The latest entry in the long-running “Madden” franchise will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 10, publisher Electronic Arts announced Friday.

“Building on the success of last season, ‘Madden 19’ is set to provide a new level of control to more game modes to make this the best season in franchise history,” EA Sports writer Daniel Williams said in a post on Xbox Wire.

This season’s biggest additions include Real Player Motion (RPM), which creates more realistic character movements and animations. It allows players to do things like push blockers to gain more yards and make quick, realistic cuts up-field after the catch.

A popular game mode called Madden Ultimate Team is getting some improvements. MUT Squads is back and lets players engage in online 3 vs. 3 matchups, while Solo Battles is a leaderboard driven reward system that compares a player performances in daily single player challenges.

“Madden” staple Connected Franchise mode is getting an update too. Now, managers can set a team’s scheme and gameplan via Player Positional Archetypes and recruit athletes with specific skill sets to fit. A roster and scheme that matches well will earn more XP and award skill points to spend on specific skill sets.

There’s no word yet on whether or not “Madden 19” will include a story mode like last year’s “Longshot,” which was nominated for outstanding achievement in video game writing at the 2017 Writers Guild of America Awards.

“Madden” creative director Rex Dickson left EA earlier this month. In a Twitter statement, he hinted at a “new direction” for the series.

    John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain, YouTube Gamer and Commentator, Dead at 33

    'God of War' Offers Fantasy World of 100 Unbroken Takes

    'Madden 19' Officially Announced, Launches on Xbox One/PlayStation 4 August 10

    The Weapons and Gear of 'Call of Duty Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty Black Ops 4's' Roman Zombie Map Will Also Feature Guns

    Playground Mode, Improved Replay And More Coming to 'Fortnite'

    ESPN+ to Live-Stream 'League of Legends' Esports Events Under New, Non-Exclusive Pact

