Konami Reports Most Profitable Year Yet at Over $2 Billion, Mum on ‘Metal Gear Survive’

Konami reported a record-breaking increase in profits for the past fiscal year, leading to their most successful year yet, in an earnings report released Thursday.

For the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2018, Konami reported overall revenue of ¥239,497 million yen ($2.19 billion USD), an increase of 4.2% from the past fiscal year. Of the revenue generated over the past year, ¥120,250 million ($1.1 billion USD) is from what Konami classifies as digital entertainment: mobile games, card games, and computer/video games.

Even factoring in operating costs of Konami Holdings Corporation, the company made a profit of ¥45,181 million yen ($413 million USD), an increase of 24.3% from the previous year.

In the report, Konami credits the popularity of “Pro Evolution Soccer: 2018” in North American markets for the increase in earnings this year. “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links,” the mobile game version of the trading card game, notably “surpassed 65 million downloads worldwide.” Konami’s report briefly mentions the release of “Metal Gear Survive,” but doesn’t linger on it.

Konami also put an increased focus this past year on markets other than consumer, console game titles.

“In the game industry, efforts are accelerating to offer new experiences through game content in various ways, including eSports, which are regarded as a form of sports competition and are attracting more and more attention,” states Konami’s financial report.

Much of the company’s success could be attributed toward its focus on the mobile game market. According to marketing intelligence firm Newzoo, Konami “now earns more than four times as much on mobile than it does on console with titles such as ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.’”

Looking ahead, the report states that fans have the “Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2018” to look forward to in August 2018, and will host the final match for the eSports Global Championship for “PES:2018” later this summer. The report also notes the upcoming release of “Super Bomberman R” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.