Ice-T Teases ‘Gears of War’ Announcement Coming This Week

Rapper and actor Ice-T teased on Twitter Monday that a “Gears of War” announcement is happening soon.

“Gamer Stuff: EXCLUSIVE Gears announcement this week. Stay tuned…” he wrote. Ice-T voiced a character in “Gears of War 3,” a Stranded leader named Aaron Griffin.

“Gears of War” is a third-person shooter franchise created by Epic Games. It was one of the best-selling franchises on the Xbox 360, reportedly selling over 22 million copies and earning more than $1 billion in revenue. Microsoft acquired all rights to the series from Epic in 2014 and formed a new studio, The Coalition, to oversee its future. The Coalition is headed by Rod Fergusson, who served as executive producer on all four main games. The studio, which is named after an organization from the series, has not announced what it is working on.

The last entry in the series, “Gears of War 4,” came out in October 2016. It was set 25 years after the events of “Gears of War 3” and focused on the son of series protagonist Marcus Fenix. It was the first main “Gears” title developed without designer Cliff Bleszinski, who left Epic Games in 2012 and later co-founded “Lawbreakers” and “Radical Heights” studio Boss Key Productions.

So, what does Ice-T’s cryptic tease mean? There could be a new game coming. But, it could also be news about the “Gears of War” film in the works at Universal Studios. Universal announced last May it picked “Avatar” writer Shane Salerno to pen the screenplay.

Variety contacted The Coalition for this story and will update it when we hear back.