Unlock Ice-T Character Aaron Griffin in ‘Gears of War 4’

Earlier this week, rapper and actor Ice-T teased on Twitter that “Gears of War” news was incoming. Now, we know what it is — he’s reprising his role as Aaron Griffin in “Gears of War 4,” developer The Coalition revealed Thursday.

Starting April 20, players can earn the character in-game by completing a new timed achievement called the “Aaron Griffin Challenge.” They’ll have to earn 750 kills any way they see fit in either Public Versus mode (including Co-Op vs. Bots) or in public and private Horde matches. The Coalition said it’s a cumulative total, not per mode type.

People can track their progress in real-time via the Challenge tab under “Gears of War 4’s” achievements or via the Get Griffin challenge page. Once they get the required number of kills, they can head here and sign in with their Gamertag to unlock Griffin and instantly add him to their accounts.

Ice-T recorded new lines for the game. You can get a sneak preview in the (very NSFW) video below.

“Gears of War 4” came out on PC and Xbox One in October 2016. Set 25 years after the events of “Gears 3,” it tells the story of series protagonist Marcus Fenix’s son, J.D., and his battle against an alien threat called the Swarm. It was the first main “Gears” title developed without designer Cliff Bleszinski, who left Epic Games in 2012 and later co-founded “LawBreakers” and “Radical Heights” studio Boss Key Productions.

The Aaron Griffin Challenge ends April 30 at 10 a.m. PT. But, if you can’t finish it by then, don’t worry. The Coalition said he will be available as a direct purchase in mid-to-late May. “We want to make sure players who earn Griffin for free through gameplay are given some exclusive time with the character as bragging rights,” it said.