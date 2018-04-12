‘Hearthstone’ Launches ‘Witchwood’ Expansion

“The Witchwood,“ the latest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s popular digital card game “Hearthstone,” launches Thursday. It’s the eighth expansion since “Hearthstone’s” launch in 2014 and it adds 135 new cards, a new keyword, and more.

The new keyword is called “Echo.” Echo cards can be used multiple times per turn, as long as players have enough mana. There are also two new Legendary minions — Baku the Mooneater and Genn Greymane — with unique mechanics. Players who want to utilize these minions can only use odd- or even-cost cards in their decks. Doing so will give them a game-changing Hero Power boost.

Blizzard said it’s also adding a free new single-player mode in two weeks called Monster Hunt. More details on that are coming “very soon.”

The launch of “The Witchwood” marks the beginning of “Hearthstone’s” Year of the Raven. Each year adds a fresh set of cards to the game’s Standard competitive format while retiring older sets, drastically altering the established meta and popular deck types (R.I.P. Yogg-Saron). With this change, “The Whispers of the Old Gods,” “One Night in Karazhan,” and “Mean Streets of Gadgetzan” sets are now playable exclusively in the wild format, where players can build decks using every card released to date.

For a limited time, Blizzard is celebrating “The Witchwood’s” launch by giving away three free card packs and one random Legendary from the expansion to people who log into the game.