‘GTA Online’ Launches Own Take on Battle Royale Mode

Rockstar Games just released a new adversary mode that seems an awful lot like “GTA Online’s” official take on battle royale: “Trap Door.”

The mode pits two teams against each other on a shrinking platform high above the Pacific. There’s an arsenal of weapons strewn around the map. Every kill forces enemies to respawn in the dreaded red zone — a purgatory area that gives players only seconds to escape back to the mainland before they fatally plummet to the ground.

Rockstar is offering double “GTA Online” currency and RP in “Trap Door” mode this week through Monday, May 21.

In addition, Rockstar is giving double money and RP on Biker Business Sell Missions and double cash on Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions all week long. Players can also get 30% off executive office garages and steep discounts on a variety of vehicles and weapons.

Here are all of this week’s discounts:

Vehicles

Mammoth Hydra — 40% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Declasse Hotring Sabre — 25% off

Vapid GB200 — 25% off

Vulcar Fagaloa — 25% off

Ubermacht SC1 — 25% off

Coil Cyclone — 25% off

Lampadati Viseris — 25% off

Vapid Caracara — 25% off

Weapons & Tattoos

All Ammo (including Mk II) — 25% off

All Assault Rifles — 25% off

All Sniper Rifles — 25% off

All Shotguns — 25% off

Doomsday Heist tattoos — 25% off

“GTA Online” recently got a new update called “The Vespucci Job.” It add a new racing-themed game mode, along with three new cars and in-game bonuses. It’s Rockstar’s take on the classic 1969 heist movie “The Italian Job.”

“GTA Online” is the multiplayer component of “Grand Theft Auto V” and it has more than 33 million players. “GTA V” is now the best-selling game in the U.S., shipping more than 85 million copies since launch.