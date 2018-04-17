Next ‘GTA Online’ Game Mode Gets Its Inspiration From ‘The Italian Job’

The latest update to “Grand Theft Auto Online,” “The Vespucci Job,” is available now, developer-publisher Rockstar announced Tuesday. The new update brings with it a new game mode, heavy on racing around the game’s open world, as well as three new cars and in-game bonuses.

In “The Vespucci Job,” two teams face off against each other: a “lunatic on the run in the new Issi Classic, trying to hit every checkpoint in time” or a squad car looking to take out the driver. For this job, players can get behind the wheel of three new vehicles: Vapid Flash GT Sports car, the Weeny Issi Classic, and the Sea Sparrow helicopter. The game mode seems influenced by 1969 classic movie “The Italian Job” (and its 2003 remake), which had a group of thieves creating a traffic jam to steal a shipment of gold and transport it in a clutch of Minis.

Playing “The Vespucci Job” between Tuesday, April 17, and April 23 will net players double in-game money and reputation points. Additionally, during this time, those playing as Bodyguards and Associates will get Double GTA$ Salaries.

A host of in-game discounts were also announced, including 25% off all melee weapons, armor, and explosives, as well as discounts on certain vehicle modifications. To celebrate 4/20, the annual celebration of smoking weed on April 20, players can earn up to 50% more money on weed sales, as well as getting 50% off weed business and business upgrades.

“Grand Theft Auto Online” is the multiplayer component of “Grand Theft Auto 5,” originally released in 2013. Though the single-player aspect of the game was universally praised, “Online” has really become Rockstar’s bread and butter, having supported it now for nearly five years. More than 33 million people have logged into “Grand Theft Auto Online.” Thanks in large part to this, “Grand Theft Auto 5” is now the United States’ best-selling game, having shipped more than 85 million copies to retail.