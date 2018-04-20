‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Gets ‘GTA Online’-Centric Premium Edition

“Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing.
The game includes the complete “Grand Theft Auto V” story, “Grand Theft Auto Online,” and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, and Bikers.
It also comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way for new “Grand Theft Auto Online” players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content plus $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in “Grand Theft Auto Online” – over GTA$10,000,000 in value.
The studio regularly rolls out substantial updates, new items and new modes for the game. Just this week, Rockstar released The Vespucci Job for “Grand Theft Auto Online,” a thinly veiled Rockstar take on movie classic “The Italian Job.” In the free new mode, players either get behind the wheel of a Vapid Flash GT Sports Car, the Weeny Issi Classic (an in-game take on the Mini Cooper) or fly a Sea Sparrow helicopter. One team tries to flee through a series of checkpoints while the other team tries to stop them.