‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Gets ‘GTA Online’-Centric Premium Edition

“Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing.

The game includes the complete “Grand Theft Auto V” story, “Grand Theft Auto Online,” and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, and Bikers.

It also comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way for new “Grand Theft Auto Online” players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content plus $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in “Grand Theft Auto Online” – over GTA$10,000,000 in value.