You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Gets ‘GTA Online’-Centric Premium Edition

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition"
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

“Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing.

The game includes the complete “Grand Theft Auto V” story, “Grand Theft Auto Online,” and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, and Bikers.

It also comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way for new “Grand Theft Auto Online” players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content plus $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in “Grand Theft Auto Online” – over GTA$10,000,000 in value.

Grand Theft Auto Online” – the multiplayer component of “Grand Theft Auto 5” – went online in 2013. Since its release, “GTA Online” has become Rockstar’s chief money maker with more than 33 million people having logged in over the game’s five years.  Rocstar Games’s continued support of “Grand Theft Auto Online” helped make “Grand Theft Auto 5” the United States’ best-selling game. The game has shipped more than 85 million copies to retail.

The studio regularly rolls out substantial updates, new items and new modes for the game. Just this week, Rockstar released The Vespucci Job for “Grand Theft Auto Online,” a thinly veiled Rockstar take on movie classic “The Italian Job.” In the free new mode, players either get behind the wheel of a Vapid Flash GT Sports Car, the Weeny Issi Classic (an in-game take on the Mini Cooper) or fly a Sea Sparrow helicopter. One team tries to flee through a series of checkpoints while the other team tries to stop them.

More Gaming

  • "Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online

    'Grand Theft Auto V' Gets 'GTA Online'-Centric Premium Edition

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • 'Fortnite' May Hit China Next Week

    'Fortnite' May Hit China Next Week

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • Nintendo Labo cardboard

    Nintendo's Replacement Labo Cardboard Sets Run $3 to $62

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • Ashland Eagles

    'Fortnite' Gets First Esports Scholarship (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • Unlock Ice-T Character Aaron Griffin in

    Ice-T's Character Aaron Griffin Is Unlockable in 'Gears of War 4'

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • Star Wars: Battlefront II

    Some Video Game Publishers Could Face Legal Action Over Loot Boxes in Netherlands

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

  • Activision Bets on AI-Video Game Coaching

    Activision Bets on AI Video Game Coaching to Drive Success

    “Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition” is now available in a box in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and hits digital platforms – including for PC – next week, publisher Rockstar Games announced Friday. No price was listed and Rockstar hasn’t responded to Variety’s question about pricing. The game includes the complete “Grand […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad