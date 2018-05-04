Sony: ‘God of War’ is Now the Fastest-Selling PS4 Exclusive

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” sequel is now officially the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive, selling more than 3.1 million copies globally in the first three days. It dethroned Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” which sold 2.7 million copies worldwide in its first seven days back in 2016.

“When we first revealed ‘God of War’ less than two years ago, we knew we had something truly special,” Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of marketing Asad Qizilbash wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “Fans reacted with tremendous excitement to this bold reimagining of the franchise, and we were thrilled to explore the unique father-son dynamic between Kratos and Atreus. Fast-forward to present day with the game’s release, and we are humbled to see such positive reviews.”

“God of War” came out on April 20 to incredibly positive reviews. Variety’s own Arthur Gies said it’s the first time the series has felt vibrant and important in a decade. “Sony Santa Monica has built something rejuvenated, with a change of scenery and a concept previously foreign to the franchise — a sense of responsibility, both practically and philosophically,” he said.

(Conan O’Brien just posted his own video review of “God of War” and it’s hilarious, by the way. But beware early/mid-game spoilers.)

In a personal message on the PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio head Shannon Studstill thanked fans for their support:

“I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play. I’d also like to thank our creative director, Cory Barlog, and director of product development, Yumi Yang and our entire amazing team at Santa Monica Studio. The belief in the game’s vision and the passion for storytelling across the team is undeniable. We look forward to hearing more about how fans are creating new memories of their favorite ‘God of War’ gameplay moments that will be remembered for a long time.”