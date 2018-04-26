Games For Change’s Second Slate of Programming Announced

This year’s Games For Change Festival will include panels that focus on “Assassin’s Creed Origins'” Discovery Tour, a new gaming project from students at Carnegie Mellon University, and more, event organizers announced. The annual festival takes place June 28-30 at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Here are some of the newly announced talks:

“Discovery Tour by ‘Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt'” — Maxime Durand will discuss his work as franchise historian of the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series at Ubisoft Montreal and the development of ‘Origins’ Discovery Tour mode.

“Meet the Funders Sessions” — Attendees can learn about the funding process in individual 30-minute sessions. Space will be limited to 30 people each.

“Adventures in WHOville: The Proposed Gaming Disorder’s Impact on Games for Change” — A panel about the negative impacts from the World Health Organization’s gaming disorder classification. Speakers include Kelli Dunlap (Mental Health and Games Manager, iThrive Games), Lindsay D. Grace (Founding Director and Associate Professor, American University Game Lab), and Victoria VanVoorhis (Founder and CEO, Second Avenue Learning)

“ETC Showcase: The Brink, by NEWSCAN” — “The Brink” is a crowd gaming experience from graduate students at Carnegie Mellon University that explores the intersection of fake news and social media.

Games For Change invites leading educators, game developers, content creators, and more to come together and discuss the future of video games and how they can make a social impact. Its first slate of programming this year includes talks about “Pokémon Go,” “Minecraft: Education Edition,” and the BBC’s “Earth: Life in VR.” Anyone who wants to attend the festival can buy tickets at Eventbrite.