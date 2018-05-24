‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Adds Single-Player, More in Anniversary Patch

“Friday the 13th: The Game” is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its release with a massive content update.

On Thursday, the crowd-funded game — which has supported its multiplayer-focused population with regular tuning patches and the occasional new map or playable character — will introduce the single-player challenges co-developers Gun Media and IllFonic have promised since launch. The offline solo mode puts players into the shoes of masked killer Jason Voorhees in 10 scenarios, which will feature unique “cinematic kills” and special objectives. By completing the challenges, players can unlock 30 brand-new character emotes, with three available in each of the 10 vignettes.

The patch also introduces a new playable counselor, Victoria Sterling, inspired by the character Melissa from 1988’s “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.” She is unlockable at level 42.

One of the most radical changes to the multiplayer side of things is the addition of weapon swapping, which lets players give their Jason loadout any of the weapons that were previously tied to specific incarnations of the character. The sole exception to this is the Kickstarter-exclusive “Savini Jason” (named for makeup artist Tom Savini), whose pitchfork can’t be used by other Jasons.

The update also marks an upgrade to the game’s engine, which means a host of new character animations and graphical improvements that were unveiled in a YouTube preview last month. A number of bug fixes, matchmaking adjustments, and Part VII Jason improvements are also included in the update. To see a more detailed breakdown of the changes, read the developers’ patch notes on the game’s official forum.

To celebrate the game’s launch anniversary, the game is awarding a 130 percent bonus to XP gains and doubled chances of finding collectible in-game cassette tapes through May 29.