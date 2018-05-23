EA Celebrates ‘Battlefield V’ Unveiling With Free ‘Battlefield 1,’ ‘Battlefield 4’ Content

Battlefield players can download and keep “Battlefield 1’s” add-on In the Name of the Tsar and “Battlefield 4’s” add-on Final Stand starting Wednesday, Electronic Arts and DICE announced.

The news comes during the unveiling of the latest Battlefield title, “Battlefield V,” which developer DICE unveiled during a live-stream event in London. EA said the giveaway to players is in celebration of the upcoming launch of “Battlefield V,” which hits PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One on Oct. 19. The freebies are part of “the Road to ‘Battlefield V.'” EA did not say how long the two downloads will remain free, just that players can keep them once they are downloaded.

“Battlefield V” takes place in WWII, developer DICE announced during the global unveiling in London Wednesday. The game will feature a set of single-player War Stories, as first seen in “Battlefield 1,” a four-player cooperative mode called Combined Arms and a variety of multiplayer modes from old standards to the new Tides of War, which delivers new events, challenges, battles, and rewards.

The game will have microtransactions for cosmetic items, but not for game-impacting unlockables and there will be no premium pass, instead Tides of War content is free.